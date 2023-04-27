NASA will extend the mission of its iconic 45-year-old Voyager 2 spacecraft

NASA's interstellar Voyager 2 spacecraft was launched back in 1977, and it is now more than 12 billion miles (20 billion kilometers) from Earth.

Despite its number designation, it is NASA's oldest operational spacecraft, having lifted off from the space agency's Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex 41 two weeks before Voyager 1.

Voyager 2 features five science instruments that have allowed it to send a wealth of valuable data back to Earth during the decades since its launch.

Now, NASA has announced that it will use a small amount of backup power to help keep all of Voyager 2's science instruments alive until 2026 instead of letting one die this year.

Voyager 1 and 2 are humanity's only interstellar spacecraft

The Voyager probes are the only human-made spacecraft to have reached interstellar space. They have helped to alter our perception of our place in the universe, with Voyager 1 being responsible for the famous 'pale blue dot' image taken at the suggestion of famous astrophysicist and science popularizer Carl Sagan.

The two spacecraft are the only two to ever operate beyond our Sun's heliosphere, the protective particles and magnetic fields generated by our Sun that mark the boundary between our solar system and interstellar space. Understandably, therefore, NASA wants to keep them operational for as long as possible so as to glean the maximum amount of data they can.