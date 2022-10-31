NASA's Lunar Flashlight will use lasers to search for water ice at the Moon's poles

A near-rectilinear halo orbit requires far less fuel than traditional orbits, and "will take it 42,000 miles (70,000 kilometers) from the Moon at its most distant point and, at its closest approach, the satellite will graze the surface of the Moon, coming within nine miles (15 kilometers) above the lunar South Pole", according to the release.

"The reason for this orbit is to be able to come in close enough that Lunar Flashlight can shine its lasers and get a good return from the surface, but to also have a stable orbit that consumes little fuel," said Barbara Cohen, Lunar Flashlight principal investigator at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

A reflectometer will detect the presence of water

Lunar Flashlight will be touching a few milestones: It will be the first interplanetary spacecraft to use a new kind of "green" propellant than the commonly used in-space propellants such as hydrazine. The former will be safer to transport and store and was developed by the Air Force Research Laboratory. It burns via a catalyst, rather than requiring a separate oxidizer, hence is called a monopropellant.

The spacecraft will also be the first mission to use a four-laser reflectometer to look for water ice on the Moon. The reflectometer will use near-infrared wavelengths that are easily absorbed by water to identify ice on the surface. Interestingly, when the lasers hit a bare rock, their light will be reflected in the spacecraft, thereby gesturing a lack of ice. If the light is absorbed, it means that the dark craters do contain ice.