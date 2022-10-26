NASA-funded space robots will grab objects in orbit using arms controlled from Earth

Three wins

“These three wins provide additional validation of our work in space robotics, a major focus area for our company,” said Dr. Dave Coleman, CEO of PickNik Robotics.

“We look forward to working with Space Force, NASA, and other organizations in the space economy to help them navigate the complexity and potential of robotics, specifically robotic arms, in that realm.”

SpaceWERX is the innovation arm of the US Space Force. The SpaceWERX contract is for PickNik Robotics to help develop enhanced control for on-orbit capture of space assets and to increase the overall efficiency and safety of US Space Force operations. The work will focus on capturing and manipulating objects in orbit using robotic arms.

PickNik Robotics will use its MoveIt Space software, which makes it easy for Earth-based operators to coordinate autonomous robots in IVA (intravehicular activity) and EVA (extravehicular activity) applications. The software was evolved working alongside NASA’s Robonaut team.

Meanwhile, the NASA SBIR Phase I contract is for PickNik Robotics to further advance its work with NASA on supervised autonomy. PickNik will develop machine learning models that will enable operators to use high-level instructions to direct a robot to do a variety of tasks including opening station module doors, cabinets, and drawers, as well as interact with other objects such as valves, buttons, and switches.

Last year, PickNik Robotics was awarded a NASA SBIR Phase II contract for advanced planning capabilities for robots in microgravity environments. The work resulted in a general infrastructure for planning and executing motions in a static environment. Insights and experience from that project have largely shaped MoveIt Space, PickNik’s supervised autonomy software.