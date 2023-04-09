Trending
AI is coming to Google Search
SpaceX's Orbital Launch
Ocean Cleanup
New Mars map
Smart automation and AI
Lab-grown fat

NASA funds cutting-edge Space pharmacy, futuristic asteroid defense projects

Each project will get up to $600,000 over two years to continue developing the concepts.
Baba Tamim
| Apr 09, 2023 06:14 AM EST
Created: Apr 09, 2023 06:14 AM EST
innovation
Graphic depiction of The Nyx Mission to Observe the Universe From Deep Space -Enabled by EmberCore, a High Specific Power Radioisotope Electric Propulsion System.
Graphic depiction of The Nyx Mission to Observe the Universe From Deep Space -Enabled by EmberCore, a High Specific Power Radioisotope Electric Propulsion System.

Christopher Morrison/NASA 

National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA) Innovative Advanced Concepts program has chosen six research teams to receive Phase II funds.

These initiatives include a scheme to allow astronauts to manufacture their own medications in orbit and a plan to eliminate asteroids that pose a hazard to Earth, according to a press release by the U.S. Space Agency. 

“NASA’s story is one of [the] barriers broken, and technologies transformed to support our missions and benefit all of humanity,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The concepts chosen for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program "will help empower researchers to usher in new technologies that could revolutionize exploration in the heavens and improve daily life here on Earth."

Fourteen awardees received $175,000 awards as part of the program's initial phase, which was announced in January. 

Only six were chosen for Phase II, and they will each get up to $600,000 over the course of two years to continue developing their concepts.

NASA's interest in discovering more about Earth, defending it against dangers, and ensuring astronauts' health in space is reflected in the programs chosen for Phase II funding.

EmberCore - radioisotope-electric-propulsion tech

Meanwhile, an innovative commercial radioisotope technology dubbed EmberCore is being proposed by Ultra Secure Nuclear Corporation, USNC-Tech, to power a radioisotope-electric-propulsion spaceship design.

USNC-Tech intends to create a radioisotope-electric spacecraft design that can travel at astounding speeds of between 50 and 100 km/s.

This spacecraft's architecture might make it possible to carry out solar system-wide science missions.

The Phase II NIAC expands on the viability of Phase I by concentrating on logistical adjustments such as supply chain, regulatory launch approval, assembly, integration, and test while simultaneously carrying out the Phase I maturation plan.

Most Popular

It will finish producing a radioisotope on a modest lab scale and get ready for a demonstration of the radioisotope on a larger size later on.

Phase II also features integrated mission design, which will enable a group of scientists to directly trade the spacecraft architecture and radioisotope against missions that were previously unachievable.

These missions include observing the solar system beyond the Zodiacal flare, parallax microlensing, locating objects in the Kuiper belt, including possible extrasolar objects, conducting flybys and intercepts of objects of interest, and more.

To identify the most appealing but feasible missions that can be the focus of a future NIAC Phase III or comparable program, this Phase II will investigate a wide range of spacecraft design, power conversion, and radioisotope configurations.

The project is heavily focused on facilitating a lot of science through analyzing spacecraft design, power conversion, and radioisotope arrangements.

NASA's Phase II funds will allow these research teams to develop their concepts further and bring them closer to reality, noted the press release

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/jpeg/gZ7pzd43qLmIUcFHSMeDHKYlSSZfVOllha7IFHdg.jpg
1 in 6 will be unable to conceive a child, new WHO report estimates
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/12/image/jpeg/DgNPDzi1rYgAezXgYYMXVwmTUKb8o56xWElTFr77.jpg
Can engineers change the world? Why we need to rethink a widely-held belief about tech
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/06/image/webp/Gr12zme3KPKPqIlUuwRwXMMoutb9SWGnn8FeWoyq.webp
There is only one of this in the world
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/31/image/jpeg/ejv7qJJakhygNETf0VpoZ3Pv4kCpq1HNB77iXWdW.jpg
The 'Sputnik Moment' upended the global order once, but won't do so again
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/wLn4W6c0cLLxqEKB6d5ghjFkUlMNZsk5wv00hRBz.jpg
Pear Ring: The social experiment that wants to end dating apps
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/08/image/jpeg/jKUyT13tOhcsA5tLpFjptoFSL2XIIPjNc1m2Vyu7.jpg
Vaccines for cancer and other diseases could be ready by 2030
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/img/iea/94w5a2Y4wo/space-rocks.jpg
Eyes on the skies! Astrogeologist explains why space rocks are so important
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/28/image/png/E48eImebSyhEoq9u9uBWqOpB9n60ITDnlTmnSP1d.png
How a thin coated film could upgrade photosynthesis and feed 9 billion people
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/07/image/jpeg/B9fyTM9zpiNe42BfgNT2N5Uvqtohr3zFHI5KOUA0.jpg
Breakthrough weight-loss study reveals non-surgical method to reduce appetite
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/10/image/jpeg/6xHIha4OrJ7Pe6TIogstvgDYpYfAJFPZEzDUwEvZ.jpg
Lunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon rovers
More Stories
transportationHow a 17-year old revolutionized the EV motor – The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 1/1/2023
scienceThe mistake that changes how we see color — The Blueprint
Alice Cooke| 10/6/2022
scienceThese next-generation engineered bacteria can detect water contaminants in real time
Sade Agard| 11/29/2022