NASA funds cutting-edge Space pharmacy, futuristic asteroid defense projects

“NASA’s story is one of [the] barriers broken, and technologies transformed to support our missions and benefit all of humanity,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The concepts chosen for NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts program "will help empower researchers to usher in new technologies that could revolutionize exploration in the heavens and improve daily life here on Earth."

Fourteen awardees received $175,000 awards as part of the program's initial phase, which was announced in January.

Only six were chosen for Phase II, and they will each get up to $600,000 over the course of two years to continue developing their concepts.

NASA's interest in discovering more about Earth, defending it against dangers, and ensuring astronauts' health in space is reflected in the programs chosen for Phase II funding.

EmberCore - radioisotope-electric-propulsion tech

Meanwhile, an innovative commercial radioisotope technology dubbed EmberCore is being proposed by Ultra Secure Nuclear Corporation, USNC-Tech, to power a radioisotope-electric-propulsion spaceship design.

USNC-Tech intends to create a radioisotope-electric spacecraft design that can travel at astounding speeds of between 50 and 100 km/s.

This spacecraft's architecture might make it possible to carry out solar system-wide science missions.

The Phase II NIAC expands on the viability of Phase I by concentrating on logistical adjustments such as supply chain, regulatory launch approval, assembly, integration, and test while simultaneously carrying out the Phase I maturation plan.