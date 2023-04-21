Trending
Shell electric ferry
Fake AI song by Drake and The Weeknd
Electric seaglider prototype
Rechargeable edible battery
Meet AutoGPT
NASA's moon base network

NASA's next-generation spacesuit for astronauts could help ace spacewalks in Low Earth orbit

Collins Aerospace is developing a next-generation spacesuit for NASA that will enhance spacewalking capabilities for maintenance and upgrades at the International Space Station.
Kavita Verma
| Apr 21, 2023 07:29 AM EST
Created: Apr 21, 2023 07:29 AM EST
innovation
Collins Aerospace's next-generation suit was designed for astronauts, by astronauts.
Collins Aerospace's next-generation suit was designed for astronauts, by astronauts.

Collins Aerospace 

Collins Aerospace, ILC Dover, and Oceaneering have teamed up with NASA to develop an advanced spacesuit that will enhance astronauts' spacewalking capabilities in low Earth orbit and at the ISS.

The new spacesuit will offer a broader range of motion and fit astronauts of diverse sizes. Additionally, it will feature new technology that is more efficient, durable and requires less maintenance than the current spacesuit design used by NASA astronauts on the ISS. This collaboration aims to facilitate astronauts' critical spacewalks with ease and efficiency.

Under NASA's Exploration Extravehicular Activity Services (xEVAS) contract solicitation, chosen vendors are allowed to compete for task orders for missions. These task orders will not only include the current project but also a comprehensive range of services for NASA's spacewalking needs until 2034.

New spacesuit addresses obsolescence issues with current EMU design

According to Lara Kearney, the manager of NASA's Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility program, the current design of the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit has been extremely reliable for the Shuttle and Space Station Programs. However, NASA requires a new spacesuit for use on the ISS due to the current obsolescence issues with the EMU. Additionally, the new spacesuit will incorporate the latest technologies that were not available 50 years ago.

Equipped with an advanced life support system

NASA is developing a new spacesuit that will feature advanced life support components, including oxygen supply, carbon dioxide scrubbing, electrical power, heat dissipation, and ventilation. The suit will also have a liquid cooling and ventilation garment that can be worn underneath to regulate body temperature during spacewalks.

Compared to the current EMU design, the new spacesuit will be easier to maintain, with fewer parts and user-friendly features that will reduce astronaut training hours and maintenance procedures. It will also be adjustable to provide a better fit for astronauts and can be altered during flight.

The new suit will be an important step forward in spacewalking capabilities for low Earth orbit and the International Space Station, supporting continued station maintenance and operations. It will incorporate more efficient and durable technology that requires less maintenance than the current EMU design, which has become outdated.

Most Popular
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/02/image/png/5G9tgdaZppFaVjOb5vDOxPsR6tovvrnqLLVNMX5w.png
This portable machine attaches to tractors and turns harmful crop waste into sellable bioproducts
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/13/image/jpeg/hDauMlGsdw4Ss2mGhB9aOWnB9Mpl5STdPlyIfMws.jpg
James Webb head explains why the telescope is more advanced than anything ever built
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/r6zimPw4mn091VU1ZXAulaoD53R1Oa0Bz3Q7ZK2p.jpg
NASA satellite’s elusive green laser beams spotted over Japan
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/3yckfcV99xUfKmLZ89MLuWaCJwnXfZazrznYPLDJ.jpg
A 3D scan of 300-million-year-old species reveals it had no bones
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/ORpzkoi07MQKFlQOQbswCBwUydKdSB8IBxnmSxpL.jpg
Time to pay up: Facebook users can now file a claim for their cut in $725M settlement
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/02/image/jpeg/3R98szkrEm9UOH8mEFB0ZAVMGAmSYjONUf2X2qhD.jpg
The age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/07/image/jpeg/LRYNNv4WIuFgflUAnH4CJZASm7f7E6EX1RmnyaEW.jpg
A new book explores how Musk, Bezos, and China are rewriting the rules on space exploration
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/20/image/jpeg/IJGJ1n8aZSCMPVSpcq5jL58WvCJomn8qBwd4T37w.jpg
Our understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrong
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/13/image/png/HcdD0hR9sLnYieeNGvtKtW3gkfdOCKVnDCexNVjS.png
Our search for life on Europa may require these ultrathin solar cells - here's why
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/18/image/jpeg/cbW6rdYyZEPSehT4QToisjc8X7o83YAgu9tT7maE.jpg
Great Pacific Garbage Patch is now home to dozen of coastal species, finds study
More Stories
healthExplainer: Cancer survival rates are higher than ever before. Here’s why
Brittney Grimes| 11/11/2022
innovationThe genuine article?
Alice Cooke| 3/13/2023
scienceThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study
Paul Ratner| 11/3/2022