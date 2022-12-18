NASA's heatshield promises advanced space exploration and help to fight forest fires

It essentially acts as a massive inflatable break system for spacecraft, making spaceflight much safer. It could help humans safely land on Mars and also explore the further reaches of our solar system.

Not only that, the technology also has a very practical application here on Earth as it can be used to fight forest fires.

NASA's successful orbital heatshield test

LOFTID was launched aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on Nov.10. It was deployed into orbit from an altitude of approximately 78 miles (125 km) and it performed a splashdown in the ocean near Hawaii roughly two hours after launch.

The test flight was carried out to analyze the potential of a technology that could one day allow space missions to carry a compact, pliable heatshield in a payload compartment that can be unfolded before the mission enters its destination planet's atmosphere.