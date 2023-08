NASA associate administrator Jim Free has suggested that the mission profile of Artemis III could be altered amid concerns that SpaceX's Starship lunar lander won't be ready in time, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

Artemis III is scheduled to be the first lunar landing of the Artemis program and the first time humans have landed on the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972. However, Free recently voiced his "concern" that SpaceX's massive Starship rocket may not be ready in time.

Now, during an August 9 press briefing at Kennedy Space Center, Free has added there's a possibility Artemis III may become "a different mission" altogether due to hardware delays.