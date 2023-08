NASA's highly anticipated Europa Clipper spacecraft has recently been outfitted with one of the critical pieces of technology that will felicitate communication with mission controllers from deep space.

As per NASA’s official release, the huge dish-shaped high-gain antenna spans 10 feet (3 meters) across the spacecraft's body.

The antenna suite aboard Europa Clipper will allow mission scientists to receive and analyze data to unravel the mysteries of Jupiter's famous icy moon Europa, 444 million miles (715 million kilometers) from Earth.

Slated for launch in October 2024, the primary goal of this mission is to search for potential signs to determine the presence of the moon’s subsurface ocean, which could support some form of life.