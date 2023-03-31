NASA invites students to provide solutions for moon landing dust clouds

Lunar dust, which consists of minute particles, can affect spacesuits, machinery, and equipment, causing damage in the long run. Such a complication will pose health risks for astronauts as well.

To counter this, the agency is seeking ideas from university students for solutions to mitigate the issue related to dusty landings. NASA’s new Human Lander Challenge invites college students to research ways to regulate the plume effect, the process in which a cloud of dust is stirred up by lunar vehicles when rocket engines are used to provide thrust for a smooth landing on unprepared surfaces. Nasa had conducted a similar program for students, through its Breakthrough, Innovative, and Game-changing challenge in 2020 for solutions to the same issue.

The Artemis mission plans to land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, opening a pathway for a long-term, sustainable lunar presence and future missions to Mars.

Reducing dust formation is critical for long-term lunar settlements

As the surface of the moon is covered with a granular, rocky material called regolith, it can be flung into the air during the landing and liftoff of various space vehicles. Therefore, regulating these effects is of prime importance for NASA for safe lunar surface access.

According to the team, a long-term human presence on and around the Moon will require addressing challenges posed by lunar dust to these complex missions. “Besides creating a more challenging landing environment, disturbed lunar dust also can damage other assets NASA plans to establish on the Moon’s surface, like habitats, mobility systems, scientific experiments, and other critical infrastructure," said Ashley Korzun, principal investigator for plume surface interaction, NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in a media release.