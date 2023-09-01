NASA is integrating 45 miles of wiring into new telescope

NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope team has started integrating the spacecraft's "nervous system", a blog post from the US space agency explained.

In other words, the team is testing and adding massive amounts of electrical cabling, also known as a harness, to the telescope. This cabling provides power and also allows different parts of the telescope to communicate with one another.

In its blog post, NASA points out that, were the wires to be laid out end-to-end, they would extend to 45 miles (approx. 72 km). That is equivalent to eight times the height of Mount Everest.