NASA aims to send a lander that can survive Venus' crushing atmosphere

Now, NASA aims to build a lander called LLISSE, that can withstand those conditions and beam a wealth of data about our nearest planetary neighbor back to Earth. To do so, it will have to build a battery capable of withstanding incredibly harsh conditions.

A battery to withstand Venus' hellish atmosphere

Sending a lander to Venus does have one advantage. While NASA's Mars Perseverance rover endured "seven minutes of terror" before touching down on the red planet in early 2021, Venus' atmosphere is so thick that a lander would gently descend to the surface without the need for retrorockets.

The challenge lies on the surface itself.

Average temperatures on Venus' surface stand at 455 degrees C (850 F), which is hot enough to melt lead. The atmospheric pressure on the planet's surface is roughly equivalent to being at an ocean depth of 1,500 meters (5,000 ft). If that weren't enough, chemicals in the atmosphere, including sulphuric acid, will quickly corrode any electronic parts.

NASA has been working on a solution with a company called Advanced Thermal Batteries, Inc. (ATB). Together, the two organizations developed the first battery that they believed could withstand Venus' temperatures for an entire Venus day — a Venus day is equivalent to approximately 120 Earth days.

The battery uses a technology based on short-lived thermal battery systems to power intelligent missiles. It contains 17 individual cells and is built with structural materials and specific chemistry to withstand conditions on Venus.