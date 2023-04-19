NASA looks to build moon base network for upcoming Artemis missions

NASA may build several moon bases for its upcoming Artemis missions instead of the one Artemis Base Camp advertised when the space agency first revealed its plans for colonizing the moon, a report from Space.com reveals.

During a press briefing on Monday, April 17, Jim Free, NASA's associate administrator for exploration systems development, told reporters, "It's really hard to say we're going to have a single base camp. Because if we miss a launch window, we might have to wait a month to go back to that place."

NASA considers a network of moon bases

NASA's plans for a single Artemis Base Camp at the lunar south pole were first revealed back in 2020. The space agency aims to send humans back to the lunar surface no earlier than 2025 on its Artemis III mission.

Subsequent Artemis missions will work towards building a permanent human colony on the moon that will serve as a stepping stone for human exploration of Mars as well as other regions of the Solar System.

Now, it turns out that NASA may be looking to expand those initial plans by working with international partners to establish a series of moon bases.