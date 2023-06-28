NASA aims to perform lunar mining trial within 10 years

NASA's Artemis missions and its upcoming lunar Gateway station project are part of its plans to establish a permanent presence on the Moon.

Key to that will be the extraction of resources from the lunar surface, and NASA has already taken important steps toward mining moon soil by 2032, a scientist said today, June 28, according to a Reuters report.

At the end of the month, the US space agency will perform a key step in its plans by sending a test drill rig to the Moon.

NASA to mine the moon

NASA aims to use its Artemis and Gateway missions as a springboard for the eventual human exploration of Mars. It will also be looking to attract commercial investment in space, and lunar mining is likely to play a key role, according to Gerald Sanders, a rocket scientist at NASA's Johnston Space Center.