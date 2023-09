NASA has released footage captured by its Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV) team as they performed wind tunnel tests at the space agency's historic Marshall Space Flight Center.

The US space agency has successfully completed wind tunnel tests on 3D-printed scale models of the MAV, a blog post from NASA reveals.

The MAV is set to retrieve samples collected by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover by the early 2030s. When it does, it will become the first rocket to launch from another planet.

Testing the first rocket to launch from another planet

Last month, NASA announced its MAV team had successfully carried out tests on the first and second-stage solid rocket motors that will be used for the MAV.