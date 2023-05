For her NASA-funded spherical skeleton robots intended for interplanetary exploration, Dr. Alice Agogino, a famous scientist and the head of the Berkeley Emergent Space Tensegrities Lab at the University of California, Berkeley, has found terrestrial applications.

The robots developed by Agogino, which were initially meant for data collection on Mars or the Moon, may help first responders in the event of calamities on Earth.

The novel robots are created by Squishy Robotics Inc., a Berkeley-based firm founded by Agogino. They have a ball-shaped skeletal system made of rods and elastic cables. The robots' distinctive shape enables them to disperse impact pressures while safeguarding the delicate instruments and sensors. They are known as "tensegrity" structures and were influenced by the idea of tensile integrity proposed by architect R. Buckminster Fuller.