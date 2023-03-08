NASA confirms its crewed Artemis II moon mission will launch in late 2024

Now, NASA is setting its sights on Artemis II, which will carry out a similar journey around the moon and back, but this time with humans aboard Orion. In an update on Tuesday, the space agency said it aims to launch the crewed mission in November next year.

Artemis II mission set to go ahead in late 2024

NASA officials provided an update on the Artemis program, which aims to establish a permanent colony on the moon ultimately. Firstly though, it will send humans around the moon and back with Artemis II, and then back to the moon's surface with Artemis III — thanks in part to a SpaceX Starship lunar lander — at some point around 2026.

The Artemis I mission ended in December after the uncrewed Orion capsule safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a roughly 25-day around the moon and back. During that trip, the Orion spacecraft broke the record for the furthest flight from Earth for a human-rated spacecraft, outperforming the emergency maneuver performed by the Apollo 13 crew.

The Artemis II mission will take place in late November 2024, and it will carry a four-person crew on a flyby around the moon. It won't fly quite as far as Orion did during Artemis I to keep the astronauts safe, but it will be the first crewed mission in a program that's all about human exploration.