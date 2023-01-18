NASA nuclear propulsion concept could reach Mars in just 45 days

The scientist behind the proposal, Prof. Ryan Gosse from the University of Florida, believes it could reduce travel time to Mars to a mere 45 days. If the technology does work as planned, it could drastically reduce travel times to Mars and make missions to the red planet innumerably safer for humans.

Is nuclear propulsion the future of human spaceflight?

The new proposal, titled "Bimodal NTP/NEP with a Wave Rotor Topping Cycle," is one of 14 selected by the NIAC for Phase I development. It received a grant to the tune of $12,500 to research and develop the technology required.

NASA has a long history of considering nuclear propulsion for spacecraft, according to Universe Today. This includes the Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application (NERVA) concept, which was successfully tested but then defunded around the same time the Apollo Era came to a close in 1973.

An artist's impression of an Ad Astra rocket. Ad Astra

More recently, NASA also tested nuclear propulsion concept technologies with Project Prometheus in the early 2000s. Private firm Ad Astra, meanwhile, which is run by former NASA astronaut Franklin R. Chang Díaz, completed a record 88-hour high-power endurance test of its Vasimr VX-200SS plasma rocket at 80 kW in 2021. Ad Astra claims its nuclear rocket technology could eventually take humans to Mars at speeds of 123,000 mph (197,950 km/h).

NASA's new nuclear propulsion concept

NASA's new NIAC grant recipient leverages two of the key concepts behind nuclear propulsion. Nuclear-Thermal Propulsion (NTP) utilizes a nuclear reactor to heat liquid hydrogen propellant so that it is converted into plasma and channeled through a nozzle to generate thrust.