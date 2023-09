Senior NASA officials have stated that the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) is "unaffordable", according to a report published Thursday, September 7, by the US Government Accountability Office.

Last year, the SLS powered NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft into orbit and on its way to the Moon for the Artemis I mission.

It was the first of many planned Artemis missions designed to send humans back to the lunar surface and eventually establish a permanent colony on the Moon.

NASA officials warn SLS is unsustainable at 'current cost levels'

The GAO report breaks down SLS program expenditures and criticizes a lack of transparency over the program's ongoing costs.