NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moon

NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moonThe solution would keep earth's secrets safe.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 23, 2023 11:39 AM ESTCreated: Sep 23, 2023 11:39 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a spacecraft of the moon.janiecbros/iStock Space agency NASA, computer startup Lonestar and the Isle of Man are joining forces to spearhead a new data storage solution: using blockchain to safely store data on the moon.This is according to a report by BBC Science Focus published on Friday.At first glance, it could be speculated that a secure and unchangeable record of lunar missions, including information on spacecraft, cargo, and mission goals, could be kept on the moon using blockchain's distributed ledger technology. This might improve data accuracy and transparency for organizations and space agencies engaged in lunar exploration.In case our planet becomes unliveableHowever, this new collaboration plans to save earth's secrets in the hopes of safeguarding them in case our planet becomes unliveable. "In history, we've seen several circumstances where perceived bodies of knowledge have been lost or cultures have disappeared," head of innovation at Digital Isle of Man Kurt Roosen told BBC Science Focus. The scientists will begin by testing the storage capacity with stamps from the Isle of Man. In February of 2024, a lunar data cube will be launched to the moon. It will be a black rectangle, will carry on it a terabyte of data and will be powered by solar energy."It could sit there forever," explained Roosen to BBC Science Focus. This makes it more sustainable than storage solutions found here on earth. However, not all agree with Roosen.Prof Peter Bentley, a computer scientist at University College London, told the science news outlet that the project is too expensive and that better solutions for safe storage can be found right here on earth. It's like "throwing a bottle containing a thumb drive into the sea. The data is not going to get hacked, but there are a few other issues," Bentley said.Roosen argued that the new solution is unparalleled as the data can't be hacked on the moon because it would require the hacker actually being physically present on the lunar surface.Nothing to do with proximityHowever, Bentley said this wasn't true. "Data breaches and hacking have nothing to do with proximity. If you can connect to it, and you can get past the encryption and security, then you can get the data," he noted.Roosen does not deny the mission has challenges but he welcomes them. "It's a really interesting challenge, not just for us, but for NASA," said Roosen."[People often tell NASA] 'You made up the moon missions' and proving that they're actually there is surprisingly difficult."As the three organizations go forward with their plans, it's crucial to remember that applying blockchain technology in space or on the moon would present difficult technological and logistical obstacles. Creating and maintaining a network infrastructure, addressing data transmission latency, and assuring the security and durability of blockchain systems in the harsh environment of space are some of these difficulties.Additionally, any blockchain application in space activities will probably need international coordination, regulatory frameworks, and agreements among spacefaring countries and organizations.