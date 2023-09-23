NASA plans to use blockchain to store data on the moon

Space agency NASA, computer startup Lonestar and the Isle of Man are joining forces to spearhead a new data storage solution: using blockchain to safely store data on the moon.

This is according to a report by BBC Science Focus published on Friday.

At first glance, it could be speculated that a secure and unchangeable record of lunar missions, including information on spacecraft, cargo, and mission goals, could be kept on the moon using blockchain's distributed ledger technology. This might improve data accuracy and transparency for organizations and space agencies engaged in lunar exploration.

In case our planet becomes unliveable

However, this new collaboration plans to save earth’s secrets in the hopes of safeguarding them in case our planet becomes unliveable.