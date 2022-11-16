NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The reason is the sonic boom, the shockwaves created by an object traveling faster than the sound, which has enough energy to shatter windows and sound like thunderclaps to the human ear. The now-defunct Concorde flights faced the same problem two decades ago and could never truly unlock the full potential of supersonic flight.

NASA aims for a quieter sonic boom

Lockheed Martin began working on the X-59 after it was awarded a preliminary design contract in 2016, which, after the review, was extended to a $247.5 million build and delivery contract in 2018.

The plane being built is 94 feet (29 m) long and has a wingspan of 29.5 feet (9 m). Like the Concorde aircraft, the aircraft design has a long and pointed nose cone that will obstruct forward vision, which will be compensated by an enhanced flight vision system, likely consisting of 4K cameras.

The Lockheed Martin-designed aircraft will look to deliver 75 Perceived Level decibels (PLdB) on the ground, which is far lesser than the 105-110 PLdB of the Concorde. For those around the aircraft, the sound of the boom would be no louder than the thump sound of a car door.

The GE engine being installed NASA

The monumental task of delivering high travel speeds with low noise emissions has been assigned to General Electric Aviation, which recently installed its F414-GE-100 engine on the X-59 earlier this month. The press release added that the 13-foot (3.9 m) long engine would generate 22,000 pounds of thrust, paving the way for the X-59 to travel at Mach 1.4 at altitudes of 55,000 feet (16764 m).