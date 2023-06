NASA has been primarily focused on investigating the Moon's polar regions in preparation for the upcoming Artemis missions. The Moon's polar regions may contain significant amounts of water mixed with the regolith.

Additionally, there are certain areas that never receive sunlight - known as permanently shadowed regions. The craters found in dark areas may still contain reservoirs of frozen water. Finding and quantifying the presence of water on the lunar surface might be useful for future space travelers as well as long-term colonization on the Moon.

That said, going to these isolated places and exploring the resources without access to sunlight remains a big challenge.