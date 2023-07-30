NASA satellites to soon help curb Amazon deforestation

NASA has offered up its satellite technology to Brazil to help monitor and prevent the destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

This is according to a report by Reuters published this Tuesday.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson made the announcement during a recent trip to Brazil where he visited the country’s space agency – the National Institute for Space Research (INPE) – in the southeastern city of Jose dos Campos.

NISAR

At a news conference at INPE, Nelson described a new NASA satellite called NISAR that he said would be completed by January and would be able to capture images of what is happening in real time below the forest cover.