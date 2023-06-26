X-57 Maxwell scrapped: NASA's X-plane will never make its first flight

NASA has decided to conclude all operational activities for its all-electric X-57 airplane by September 2023, the space agency said in a press release. After years of delays, the experimental plane was scheduled for its first flight this year but will now be scrapped without ever taking to the skies.

X-plane is the terminology that NASA uses for revolutionary plane designs that test newer technologies to further the aviation field. This status can be conferred on both military as well as civilian aircraft, but the plane itself never serves as a prototype for commercial production. Instead, technology developed during the project is adapted to other aircraft.