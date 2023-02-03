NASA says its SLS megarocket is now ready to launch humans to the moon

NASA's Space Launch System passes its first test

NASA debuted the SLS megarocket on November 16, following numerous delays. The rocket sent the uncrewed Orion capsule on a 25-day trip around the moon and back, leading to a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on December 11.

NASA's initial assessment of SLS' Artemis I performance, released on November 30, stated that the rocket performed successfully and that it carried out all of its intended functions. Since then, NASA officials have had more time to study the data and have once again given SLS a high score for mission success.

In its statement, NASA says that "building off the assessment conducted shortly after launch, the preliminary post-flight data indicates that all SLS systems performed exceptionally and that the designs are ready to support a crewed flight on Artemis 2."

"The post-flight analysis team will continue reviewing data and conducting final reportings," the statement added.

The data showed, for example, that the thrust levels of the four RS-25 engines on the core stage of SLS performed within 0.5 percent of the expected values.

NASA officials drew from a wealth of data, including camera footage of the launch totaling about 31 terabytes of data. "The numerous views of the Artemis 1 rocket, including the solid rocket booster separation and interim cryogenic propulsion stage (ICPS) separation, provided imagery data that helped us assess how SLS performed from liftoff through the ascent and separation events," Beth St. Peter, SLS imagery integration lead, said in the statement.