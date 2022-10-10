NASA space tech could cut EV charging times to less than 5 minutes

Now, an experimental NASA technology designed to cool equipment in space could drastically reduce electric vehicle (EV) charging times to five minutes or less, a NASA blog post reveals.

Subcooled flow boiling tested aboard the ISS

The technique, called "subcooled flow boiling," improves the transfer of heat from charging cables and could dramatically increase the amount of electrical current EV chargers today could supply to vehicles. This, in turn, would greatly reduce charging times, even allowing for a full charge from empty in as little as five minutes or less, according to NASA.

The U.S. space agency says a current of roughly 1,400 amps should be enough to charge your average car within five minutes. As a point of reference, NASA explains that advanced chargers deliver currents up to 520 amps, while standard chargers tend to provide less than 150 amps.

The trouble with going much higher than 520 amps is that the charger would start to generate significantly more heat, meaning it could be dangerous for users.

Thankfully, NASA has actually helped to test a technology that can safely cool cables carrying exceedingly high charges. A team from Purdue University developed the Flow Boiling and Condensation Experiment (FBCE), which saw them run two-phase fluid flow and heat transfer experiments in the long-duration microgravity environment on the International Space Station (ISS). Essentially, they used liquid-cooled cables on the orbital station to test their method. The liquid drawn to the hot cables was in a subcooled state, meaning it was well below the boiling point.