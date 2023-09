Space logistics company TransAstra won a NASA contract to develop its space debris-catching technology, a report from SpaceNews reveals.

The new contract was awarded under the Phase 2 Small Business Innovation Research program.

TransAstra was awarded $850,000 to help it build an inflatable capture bag and test its technology in a ground demonstration.

Capturing space debris in a bag

TransAstra's space debris-catching bag builds on technology developed by NASA for its Asteroid Redirect Mission.

It is designed to envelop the target debris before using inflatable struts to close the bag, allowing a small spacecraft to ferry it into a different orbit or toward reentry into Earth's atmosphere. TransAstra proposes using its small spacecraft, Worker Bee, to capture targets using the bag technology.