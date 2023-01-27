NASA just test fired a rocket designed to power long-term Moon trips

RDRE is built in part using 3D printing

By proving that its hardware, constructed using cutting-edge additive manufacturing or 3D printing, designs, and processes, could function for extended periods while withstanding the intense heat and pressure environments produced by detonations, the RDRE successfully met its main test objective.

The RDRE achieved the highest pressure rating for this design ever recorded while operating at full throttle, producing almost 4,000 pounds ( 17.8 kilonewtons) of thrust for nearly a minute at an average chamber pressure of 622 pounds per square inch (4.6 Newton/mm2).

The RDRE uses the powder bed fusion additive manufacturing technique and the NASA-developed copper alloy GRCop-42, enabling the engine to run in harsh circumstances without overheating.

Powder bed fusion (PBF) is a type of additive manufacturing (AM) process that uses a laser or an electron beam to melt and fuse successive layers of metal or plastic powder. The process is typically used to create complex, three-dimensional parts with high precision and accuracy.

The powders used in PBF can be made of various materials, including metals (such as titanium, aluminum, and stainless steel) and plastics (such as nylon and polyamide). PBF is commonly used in the aerospace, medical, and automotive industries to prototype and produce end-use parts. Some of the most popular PBF technologies are Selective laser melting (SLM) and Direct Energy Deposition (DED).