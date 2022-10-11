NASA successfully tests robot balloon meant to one day explore Venus

The aerobot

The aerial robotic balloon prototype, also known as the aerobot, could one day “take to the Venusian skies,” NASA said on its website, after the balloon completed two test flights in Nevada without any issues.

The high pressure, extreme heat and gases on Venus’ surface makes it difficult to prepare any object to be sent there. The lack of hospitability on the planet can hinder even well-prepared spacecraft in a few hours. However, robotic exploration seems to be an option that could work in exploring the planet. A few miles above Venus, there is an area that would allow for an aerobot to move and operate safely.

The concept and prototype balloon

The idea NASA came up with includes “a balloon with a Venus orbiter, with the two working together to study Earth’s sister planet. While the orbiter would remain far above the atmosphere, taking science measurements and serving as a communication relay, an aerial robotic balloon, or aerobot, about 40 feet (12 meters) in diameter would travel into it.”

To test the concept, a research team from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California and the Near Space Corporation — a high altitude/near space platforms and flight service provider — in Tillamook, Oregon, carried out the two successful flights of the prototype balloon that is one-third the size of one needed to explore Venus. The scientists and engineers wanted to test the balloon’s materials for the first time, allowing the team to assess the possibility of creating a full size aerobot that could explore Venus.