NASA has released a stunning new James Webb image on the one-year anniversary of the $10 billion observatory's first science observations.

The incredible precision of Webb's science instruments has allowed the space agency and its partners to capture a close-up image of the nearest Sun-like star-forming region to Earth, Rho Ophiuchi.

NASA saved the image for the one-year anniversary of science operations, with US President Joe Biden having revealed the very first scientific Webb image on July 11 last year, before the space agency went on to release a whole set of images the following day.

Celebrating a year of James Webb

The new image, once again, demonstrates Webb's unparalleled ability to peer through cosmic dust clouds revealing the stellar nurseries that would otherwise be hidden if not for the observatory’s infrared imagers.