Watch: NASA's Fermi captures cosmic fireworks invisible to the bare eye

"We were inspired to put this database together by astronomers who study galaxies and wanted to compare visible and gamma-ray light curves over long time scales," Daniel Kocevski, a repository co-author and an astrophysicist at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, said in a statement. "We were getting requests to process one object at a time. Now the scientific community has access to all the analyzed data for the whole catalog."

The data is now available in a continually updated interactive library. A paper on the same was published on March 15, 2023, in The Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

The animation reveals the central plane of the Milky Way galaxy and the Sun's annual trajectory

"In 2018, astronomers announced a candidate joint detection of gamma rays and a high-energy particle called a neutrino from a blazar for the first time, thanks to Fermi LAT and IceCube," said co-author Michela Negro, an astrophysicist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Blazars, which form over 90 percent of the sources in the dataset, are central regions of galaxies that comprise active supermassive black holes. These, in turn, produce particle jets pointed directly at Earth.

Each frame in the animation shows three days of observations. According to the release, "each object's magenta circle grows as it brightens and shrinks as it dims". The reddish-orange band running across the middle of the sky is the central plane of our Milky Way galaxy, known to be a consistent gamma-ray producer. And the yellow circle reveals the Sun's annual trajectory across the sky.