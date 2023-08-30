Here's how NASA will test space internet with lasers on ISS

NASA is ready to test its space internet that uses lasers to send and receive data at gigabit speeds. The space agency will launch a new device called ILLUMA-T to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023, which will connect with a laser relay satellite called LCRD that was launched in 2021. This will be NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser communication system.

In a press release, NASA said that the ILLUMA-T project is overseen by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in collaboration with the International Space Station program division at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, as well as the Lincoln Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.