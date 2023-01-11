NASA considers Titan hybrid aircraft mission and other visionary space concepts

NASA's Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program has selected a total of 14 projects that it deems worthy of further investigation. Some may not make it past the concept stage, while others could change space exploration for good.

NASA selects 14 new futuristic space concepts

NASA's NIAC program will grant each of the 14 research teams $175,000 in grants to help further develop their concepts. The studies will "help NASA determine whether these futuristic ideas could set the stage for future space exploration capabilities and enable amazing new missions," Michael LaPointe, program executive for NIAC, said in NASA's post.

All awardees will now conduct Phase I studies, each of which will last approximately nine months. They will have the opportunity to earn more funds for a Phase II study. However, only a few will be selected for a Phase III study, which will see them further develop their technology for potential future use in NASA missions. The NIAC program typically covers a wide range of space science relating to the Earth and further human space exploration.

Awardees include Titan hybrid boat-aircraft concept and lunar pipeline

Amongst the concepts that stand out the most is the TitanAir concept by planetary scientist Quinn Morley of Planet Enterprises. NASA is already planning for its Dragonfly mission to reach Saturn's moon Titan at some point in the 2030s. However, TitanAir stands out due to the fact the concept aircraft can transform into a watercraft, allowing it to sale on the methane lakes of Titan — so, in fact, it's not technically actually a "watercraft".