Trending
Did unicorns exist?
Chinese spy balloons
Elon Musk's X.AI
Antarctica Wind Turbines
Germany says goodbye to nuclear
Lightweight Telescope Mirror

NASA wants to study asteroid Apophis with spacecraft fleet in 2029

Apophis' close approach will provide a "prime opportunity to demonstrate our space mission prowess."
Chris Young
| Apr 17, 2023 09:27 AM EST
Created: Apr 17, 2023 09:27 AM EST
innovation
An artist's impression of the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft.
An artist's impression of the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft.

NASA / GSFC / Univ. of Arizona 

For a short time after its discovery in 2004, astronomers thought an asteroid dubbed Apophis had a significant chance of impacting Earth in 2029.

Since then, more precise measurements of its trajectory have shown that it doesn't pose a significant risk to Earth in the near future.

When it does pass Earth in 2029, though, it will fly closer than some of Earth's satellites. And NASA could be ready to send a swarm of spacecraft to capture a wealth of data from the massive space rock.

The idea was floated last week at the Planetary Defense Conference in Vienna, Austria, by Bhavya Lal, NASA’s associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, a report from SpacePolicyOnline reveals.

Apophis could one day impact Earth

The NASA official explained that international space agencies could work together to send an international fleet of spacecraft to the 1,150-foot-wide (350 meters) asteroid before it reaches Earth on April 13, 2029.

They would utilize similar navigation technology to NASA's DART mission, which sent a spacecraft to collide with an asteroid called Dimorphos as part of a planetary defense technology test.

"Nature has provided us with such a prime opportunity to demonstrate our space mission prowess," Lal said at the Planetary Defense Conference. "In this case, to perform rapid reconnaissance of an approaching object that might be an impact threat to learn all we can about it and inform any action we might need to take to mitigate potential disaster."

Though Apophis, which is aptly named after the ancient Egyptian god of chaos, doesn't pose a danger to Earth in 2029, an impact was only recently ruled out. In 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) stated that the space rock was stricken from the risk list, as it was no longer considered a threat for at least the next hundred years — scientists previously believed there was a slight chance of impact in 2068.

Most Popular

Apophis could, one day, be on a collision course with Earth, though, meaning any data we can collect on the massive space rock could prove to be valuable for future planetary defense efforts.

Apophis 2029 close approach provides unique opportunity

In 2029, Apophis will come within 20,000 miles (32,000 km) of Earth, meaning it will be visible with the naked eye, and will be ten times closer to Earth than the Moon. It will come even closer to Earth than some satellites in geostationary orbit.

NASA has already stated that its OSIRIS-REx mission will be redirected to study Apohis. Once it drops off its sample of the asteroid Bennu in September 2023, it will be renamed OSIRIS-APophis EXplorer, or OSIRIS-APEX, and will be redirected to meet Apophis as it makes its near approach to Earth.

The plan suggested by Lal, meanwhile, is only in the concept stage. With NASA and the global scientific community increasingly highlighting the importance of planetary defense technology, we wouldn't be surprised to see it gain more traction in the near future.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/10/19/image/jpeg/BWVTRa1icm3js6UWhOYHjDJeRqPcXky2gYzWI0mf.jpg
75+ essential AutoCAD shortcuts and commands for the speedy engineer
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/16/image/jpeg/u2Jj3dDoVyOspfN1vam1EpJrZcDPSeIbZVI2YezH.jpg
NASA unveils next-gen helicopters for Mars to work in tandem with Perseverance
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/17BNgtFIkd8J0IyoDqpx2e4RlGs6YfnPQt56Q5NT.jpg
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/PtyOGzPWqYpfBysgpwxirjENPHVndhHGgaxIuCbx.jpg
Mainspring's 'flameless' linear generator can use any fuel to generate power
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/03/image/jpeg/BHx9tu46TroxO0BgMyF97lAw3bwIlE7fveirvMt7.jpg
Where are the aliens? A new study may finally solve the Fermi Paradox
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/14/image/jpeg/6IlnqWEdAdauko1ZbkGiCzrF0qRpN7ZT0u0hPtPh.jpg
NASA's Ingenuity was only supposed to fly 5 times. It just aced flight 50
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/15/image/jpeg/ytznp0Jp8uETO1wcKWaB3vYDxcMsVbgAVlHw0H6a.jpg
Czech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handle
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/02/28/image/png/ufb0xoqzVLFgz6FtPSAlCAmhc5J0zCi6ZOTvAfTT.png
Compact nuclear fusion 1 million times more effective than other types, claims Israeli startup
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/03/24/image/png/K9oj1voZEaFCD46qxQ4fJbZ0Dqp6ueyAJt5LMRtT.png
Next-generation space superfood inspired by Japan’s aging population
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/12/05/image/png/G8IAXUeXe1w5Hg1MUpyMpFRdAaAy7OXiHhRH5pkG.png
Forget electric planes: U.S. aviation can be decarbonized using grass
More Stories
scienceScientists recreate Neptune's 'diamonds rain' conditions on Earth
Paul Ratner| 10/13/2022
scienceNASA's InSight lander revealed the heart of Mars — here's how
Chris Young| 1/27/2023
innovationThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbit
Deena Theresa| 9/14/2022