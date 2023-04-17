NASA wants to study asteroid Apophis with spacecraft fleet in 2029

The idea was floated last week at the Planetary Defense Conference in Vienna, Austria, by Bhavya Lal, NASA’s associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, a report from SpacePolicyOnline reveals.

Apophis could one day impact Earth

The NASA official explained that international space agencies could work together to send an international fleet of spacecraft to the 1,150-foot-wide (350 meters) asteroid before it reaches Earth on April 13, 2029.

They would utilize similar navigation technology to NASA's DART mission, which sent a spacecraft to collide with an asteroid called Dimorphos as part of a planetary defense technology test.

"Nature has provided us with such a prime opportunity to demonstrate our space mission prowess," Lal said at the Planetary Defense Conference. "In this case, to perform rapid reconnaissance of an approaching object that might be an impact threat to learn all we can about it and inform any action we might need to take to mitigate potential disaster."

Though Apophis, which is aptly named after the ancient Egyptian god of chaos, doesn't pose a danger to Earth in 2029, an impact was only recently ruled out. In 2021, the European Space Agency (ESA) stated that the space rock was stricken from the risk list, as it was no longer considered a threat for at least the next hundred years — scientists previously believed there was a slight chance of impact in 2068.