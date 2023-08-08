NASA to test laser communication system on Psyche mission

NASA is testing laser technologies that could one day allow it to transmit more complex data in space and even stream video from Mars, a blog post from the space agency reveals.

Specifically, NASA will launch its Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) project this fall to test how lasers could massively increase data transmission speed compared to conventional radio frequency space communications.

The new technology may one day play an important role in crewed missions to Mars and could help probes in deep space to beam a wealth of data back to Earth.

NASA's new laser communications technology

For the upcoming technology demonstration, NASA will fit its DSOC near-infrared laser transceiver on NASA's Psyche spacecraft, which is scheduled to launch this October.