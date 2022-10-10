NASA will soon test a massive inflatable heat shield in low Earth orbit

NASA's Low-Earth Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Decelerator (LOFTID) will run a large inflatable heat shield — that looks remarkably like a flying saucer — through its paces early next month.

NASA to launch LOFTID next month

When a spacecraft enters a planet's atmosphere, aerodynamic drag converts kinetic energy into heat, which helps slow it down as it descends toward the planet's surface.

Mars's atmosphere is much less dense than the Earth's, which makes the process of slowing down spacecraft extremely challenging — as has been seen on several occasions with Mars rover landings. The atmosphere is too thin to decelerate spacecraft as quickly as it would happen on Earth, meaning entry into the atmosphere is much riskier and requires even greater protection than it does on Earth.

The LOFTID aeroshell during testing. Source: NASA

That's why NASA will soon test its large deployable LOFTID aeroshell. The agency will launch the massive structure on November 1 aboard a ULA Atlas V rocket. The aeroshell will be that mission's secondary payload after the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s JPSS-2 polar-orbiting satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

Taking the "terror" out of atmospheric entries

LOFTID's aeroshell is essentially a large circular inflatable structure protected by a flexible heat shield. The six-meter-diameter (20 feet) aeroshell will act as a massive brake system as it travels through the atmosphere, creating more atmospheric drag than traditional, much smaller aeroshells.

The structure is designed to allow spacecraft to slow down at higher altitudes in the upper atmosphere, meaning they will experience less intense heat. On its website, NASA says the "technology [will enable] a variety of proposed NASA missions to destinations such as Mars, Venus, Titan as well as return to Earth."