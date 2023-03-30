Not NASA, this university's students will send the first American lunar rover to the Moon on May 4

Currently, China's Yutu-2 robot has been roaming across the Moon's far side, documenting lunar rocks. Greece, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates are working on their lunar rover programs, Bloomberg reported.

Around 300 students have worked on Iris, which will be sent aboard the Peregrine lunar lander on United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket.

"We've worked for years toward this mission, and to have a launch date on the calendar is an exciting step," Raewyn Duvall, commander of the Iris mission, said in a statement. "Iris will open up lunar and space exploration by proving that a tiny, lightweight rover built by students can succeed on the moon," Duvall said.

Carnegie Mellon will also send a first-of-its-kind museum to the Moon

The rocket will be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for its monthlong flight to the Moon. Once deployed, Iris will conduct a 60-hour mission which comprises taking photos and sending them back to Earth.

According to the release, Iris will be "the first American lunar rover, the first student-developed rover, the smallest and lightest rover, and the first with both a carbon fiber chassis and wheels".

"In space, what matters is what flies, and soon you'll see irrefutable proof that what Carnegie Mellon has accomplished in planetary exploration matters a great deal," said William "Red" Whittaker, the Founders University Research Professor in the Robotics Institute and a planetary robotics pioneer.