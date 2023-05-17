NASA uses laser system to perform fastest data transfer ever in space

NASA's golden, tissue box-sized satellite, TBIRD, has set a new record for the fastest data transfer rate ever performed in space.

TBIRD, which stands for TeraByte InfraRed Delivery, demonstrated a 200 gigabit per second (Gbps) space-to-ground optical link speed on April 28, a NASA post reveals.

The orbital laser light communications system doubled the transfer rate record set by itself less than a year ago.

New "ultra-high-speed" space comms

As NASA points out, "ultra-high-speed" optical communication is capable of transmitting a great deal more information than traditional space communication systems.

The space agency recently announced it will test this technology for its Artemis II mission, scheduled for next year. It could allow the mission's Moon-bound astronauts to stream HD footage back to Earth in near real-time.