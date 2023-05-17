NASA uses laser system to perform fastest data transfer ever in space

NASA uses laser system to perform fastest data transfer ever in spaceThe laser-based system transferred 3.6 terabytes in six minutes, which is roughly equivalent to one million songs.Chris Young| May 17, 2023 06:31 AM ESTCreated: May 17, 2023 06:31 AM ESTinnovationLaser communications offers more data back to Earth.NASA Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.NASA's golden, tissue box-sized satellite, TBIRD, has set a new record for the fastest data transfer rate ever performed in space.TBIRD, which stands for TeraByte InfraRed Delivery, demonstrated a 200 gigabit per second (Gbps) space-to-ground optical link speed on April 28, a NASA post reveals. The orbital laser light communications system doubled the transfer rate record set by itself less than a year ago.New "ultra-high-speed" space commsAs NASA points out, "ultra-high-speed" optical communication is capable of transmitting a great deal more information than traditional space communication systems. The space agency recently announced it will test this technology for its Artemis II mission, scheduled for next year. It could allow the mission's Moon-bound astronauts to stream HD footage back to Earth in near real-time. Related NASA aims to beam HD footage back from its Artemis II Moon mission NASA's Lunar Flashlight mission failed to reach the Moon A breakthrough technology shoots laser beams at trees from ISS See Also For the recent TBIRD test, the system performed a 3.6 terabyte data transfer during a six-minute pass above its ground station. With that amount of time and at a rate of 200 Gbps, NASA said it can send the equivalent of thousands of hours of HD footage, or roughly one million songs, to Earth at a time.Milestone Achieved! ✔️The TeraByte InfraRed Delivery (TBIRD) payload transmitted 3.6 terabytes of data over laser links to Earth in one 6-minute pass at a rate of 200 gigabits per second.3.6 TB is a LOT of data - almost 1 million songs worth! 🎶 https://t.co/tDzQo1Ldcq pic.twitter.com/jdlTE30pzp— NASA Laser Communications (@NASALaserComm) May 15, 2023"Achieving 100 Gbps in June was groundbreaking, and now we’ve doubled that data rate – this capability will change the way we communicate in space," Beth Keer, the mission manager for TBIRD at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, explained in NASA's statement. Most Popular TBIRD demonstrates next-generation capabilitiesTo date, NASA has mainly relied on its Deep Space Network, which utilizes radio waves to send and receive information via satellites and spacecraft.The TBIRD system was launched into space in May last year aboard SpaceX's Transporter-5 rideshare mission, atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The TBIRD system prior to launch.MIT's Lincoln Laboratory Roughly a month later, in June 2022, the system made its first breakthrough by transmitting 100 Gbps during a flyover of its ground station, which it passes over twice a day. "Just imagine the power of space science instruments when they can be designed to fully take advantage of the advancements in detector speeds and sensitivities, furthering what artificial intelligence can do with huge amounts of data," Keer continued. "Laser communications is the missing link that will enable the science discoveries of the future."HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Bill Gates: Natrium power plant, ‘next nuclear breakthrough’ might be ready by 2030Cosmic rays reveal presence of 2,500-year-old hidden underground Greek settlementChina flexes military muscle, drills 'carrier killer' missiles near US naval baseTiny but mighty: YouTuber turns wizard with PCB motorsHard drive storage will soon become part of computing history, says expertHow you could develop US military techBiohybrid microrobots could be prescribed to you one daySmart automation and AI, enhancing battery manufacturing in the USChinese rocket scientists conducted frame-by-frame analysis of Starship launchThe age when scientists are most productive pinpointed by a new study More Stories innovationBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteChris Young| 4/29/2023innovationNew invention of "counterportation" brings closer first-ever wormholesPaul Ratner| 4/20/2023scienceDark matter behavior may conflict with our best theory of the universePaul Ratner| 7/27/2022