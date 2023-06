In an exciting announcement, NASA has announced that astronauts aboard the International Space Stion(ISS) have achieved a water recovery rate of 98 percent. The ISS used its Environmental Control and Life Support Systems (ECLSS) to achieve this remarkable goal, according to a press release.

The ECLSS is a combination of multiple water recovery systems, including advanced dehumidifiers, a Water Processor Assembly (WPA), a Urine Processor Assembly (UPA), and a Brine Processor Assembly (BPA).

You read it right. Water was recycled from sweat and urine.

Space missions beyond low Earth orbit, such as those to the Moon or Mars, present unique challenges when it comes to effectively managing crew supplies. Therefore, they require a comprehensive approach to resource management, emphasizing recycling, regeneration, and sustainable practices.