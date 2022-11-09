NASA's Artemis I launch is delayed once again due to hurricane weather

However, a powerful storm is brewing near Florida, and NASA has taken the precaution of delaying the launch attempt from November 14 to November 16, the space agency announced in a blog post.

Hurricane delays Artemis I once again

Tropical storm Nicole is currently raging south of Florida, though it is likely to become a hurricane and make an approach toward the coast of Florida in the coming days.

NASA points out that SLS is designed to withstand 85 mph (74.4 knots) winds and heavy rain and that current forecasts don't exceed those wind speeds. However, the space agency points out that "adjusting the target launch date will allow the workforce to tend to the needs of their families and homes and provide sufficient logistical time to get back into launch status following the storm."

As teams continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole, we've decided to re-target the launch for the #Artemis I mission to Wednesday, Nov. 16, pending safe conditions for employees to return to work. https://t.co/08yHOd2a17 pic.twitter.com/QfWhjyTlE7 — NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2022

However, a "ride-out" team of employees will remain at Kennedy Space Center during the storm to monitor conditions at the launchpad. NASA also says it has powered down various systems of SLS, secured components, and checked for nearby objects that could become flying debris during the storm.

This isn't the first time a hurricane has delayed the launch of Artemis I, as Hurricane Ian also stalled NASA's launch plans in late September. A two-day delay might not be a lot in the grand scheme of things, but it does add up to NASA's long string of Artemis I delays and adds extra pressure on launch coordinators for the heavily criticized Artemis program.