NASA's CAPSTONE satellite captures Moon image from lunar Gateway orbit

On June 19 last year, Rocket Lab launched NASA's tiny CAPSTONE CubeSat into space. Despite the size of the small satellite, it was a momentous moment for human spaceflight.

The mission was designed to test the stability of the orbit NASA intends to use for its lunar Gateway orbital outpost. If all goes to plan, it could be a key step in NASA's plans to establish a permanent human presence on the Moon.

Now, CAPSTONE has beamed its first image of the Moon back to Earth.

NASA's microwave-sized Moon satellite

CAPSTONE, short for "Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment," is a microwave oven-sized satellite built and operated for NASA by Colorado-based Advanced Space.