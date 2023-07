NASA has been preparing to launch its new mission in August as part of the annual Fort Sumner balloon campaign.

The "ComPair" mission has been developed to search for gamma rays, the highest-energy form of light, which are emitted by neutron stars, supernova explosions, and regions around black holes.

“The gamma-ray energy range we’re targeting with ComPair isn’t well covered by current observatories. We hope that after a successful balloon test flight, future versions of the technologies will be used in space-based missions,” said Carolyn Kierans, the instrument’s principal investigator at Goddard, in an official release.