NASA's gas gun shoots pellets at 5 miles per second to test space shields

They recently conducted a high-speed experiment in which they recreated dangerous space impacts on the system, which will be used for NASA's Mars Sample Return mission currently slated for the 2030s.

NASA's 2-stage gas guns

Sarli recently traveled to the Remote Hypervelocity Test Laboratory at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The facility has been used to test components since the Space Shuttle era, and it has also been used for tests related to the Artemis program and the International Space Station.

Inside the laboratory, 2-stage gas guns accelerate objects to incredibly high speeds to simulate micrometeorite and space debris impacts on spacecraft shielding.

The first stage uses gunpowder like a standard gun, while the second stage uses highly compressed hydrogen gas. This gas is pushed into a small tube to increase the pressure in the gun, similar to a car piston. According to NASA, "the gun's pressure gets so high that it would level the building if it were to explode," meaning scientists have to observe from a bunker.

Simulating micrometeorite impacts on Earth

The NASA team behind the experiment prepared for three days for what was eventually only a one-second-long experiment using the lab's mid-sized high-pressure (50-caliber range) 2-stage light gas gun. During the experiment, small pellets were shot at shielding material at speeds of 5 miles per second.

"At that speed, you could travel from San Francisco to New York in five minutes," said Dennis Garcia, the .50-caliber test conductor at White Sands.