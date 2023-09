The US space agency has been preparing to put an advanced “greenhouse gas detector” into orbit by early 2024.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) developed and built this new imaging spectrometer facility for the US-based nonprofit Carbon Mapper.

Scientists will be able to detect the presence of the greenhouse gases methane and carbon dioxide in the Earth's atmosphere from orbit using this newly built science instrument.

The instrument's unique feature is its ability to determine the locations and sources of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Carbon Mapper imaging spectrometer will provide targeted data on “super-emitters” – the small percentage of individual sources responsible for a significant fraction of global methane and carbon dioxide emissions,” NASA mentioned in the official release.