Triggered by powerful seismic events such as earthquakes and undersea volcanoes, tsunamis significantly threaten coastal communities. To provide early warning and minimize the impact of these deadly waves, scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) have developed the GUARDIAN system.

This innovative monitoring system leverages data from clusters of different satellites and GPS orbiting the planet, known as global navigational satellite systems (or GNSS). The radio signals from these satellites travel vast distances, reaching hundreds of scientific ground stations across the globe. This data is then processed by JPL's GDGPS or Global Differential GPS network, enhancing real-time positional accuracy to within a few inches to detect the presence of tsunamis.