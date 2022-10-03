NASA's Ingenuity helicopter flew with a 'foreign' piece of debris attached to its foot

The helicopter wasn't alone, as per a blog post from NASA. Images from the chopper show a flowing debris object, resembling a piece of a plastic bag, for part of its journey.

NASA's Ingenuity navigation camera captures a "foreign debris object"

The Ingenuity helicopter's navigation camera picked up the piece of debris for part of the flight. The camera, which is positioned on the bottom of the rotorcraft, typically shows part of one of Ingenuity's four feet during the flight.

The official term for the piece of debris is "foreign debris objects," or FOD. It seems to have either fallen off during the flight or gone out of view of the camera after a while.

While NASA hasn't confirmed what the piece of debris might be, the Perseverance rover has previously captured images of debris left over from the mission's violent landing. In a tweet, NASA announced that it was "looking into a bit of debris that ended up on Ingenuity's foot during its latest aerial commute." It added that "it eventually came off and did not impact a successful Flight 33."

In its blog post, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory said, "all telemetry from the flight and a post-flight search and transfer are nominal and show no indication of vehicle damage." The space agency will likely eventually provide an update on what it believes the debris to be.