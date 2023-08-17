NASA's Lunar Thermal Mapper to find hotspots of lunar water

The Lunar Thermal Mapper (LTM) has been added to NASA's Lunar Trailblazer spacecraft's array of high-tech science equipment.

This instrument will be used to investigate the characteristics and distribution of water on the lunar surface.

This small spacecraft will serve as a precursor to the highly-anticipated human landings of the Artemis program. This mission will return a wealth of data on the particular water hotspots on the Moon, allowing NASA to develop precise maps to guide future robotic and human explorers.

NASA’s Lunar Trailblazer Lockheed Martin Space

“The Lunar Trailblazer mission will improve our understanding of our natural satellite and how we could harness its resources to support exploration in the future. Backing missions and capabilities that will drive opportunities for humanity to venture deeper into space is one of our priorities, so it’s exciting to see the LTM instrument ready for launch,” said Libby Jackson, Head of Space Exploration at the UK Space Agency, in an official release.