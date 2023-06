NASA's Ingenuity helicopter, the first aircraft to perform a controlled flight on another planet when it first took to the skies in April 2019, is experiencing communication problems.

The Mars chopper has only been communicating with NASA scientists intermittently over the last few days, making it difficult for the Ingenuity team to perform another flight.

Ingenuity was only ever supposed to fly about five times. It has far exceeded those initial mission parameters, though, having taken to the skies for the 50th time in April.

The Ingenuity team didn't hear from the helicopter for an "agonizingly long time"

In a status update posted on May 26 by Ingenuity's chief engineer Travis Brown, explained that the recent communications problems arose before Ingenuity's 50th flight and just after its 49th on April 2, 2023.