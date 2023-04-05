NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter breaks records once again

Ingenuity soars to new heights

Ingenuity flew to a maximum altitude of 52.5 feet (16 meters) on its latest mission, reaching a top speed of 14.5 mph (23.3 kph), according to NASA's Ingenuity mission flight log. Before the Sunday mission, the fastest Ingenuity had flown 13.4 mph (21.6 kph), and its highest altitude was 46 feet (14 m).

Ingenuity reached Mars aboard NASA's Perseverance rover in February 2021. On April 19 that same year, Ingenuity performed the first-ever off-world controlled rotorcraft flight.

NASA designed Ingenuity to show that controlled flight was possible on Mars and to demonstrate that future missions could use drone-like aircraft to explore the Solar System. NASA originally intended the small 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) chopper to fly five times.

Flying into the future. 🚁 @NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has proven we can do the impossible – fly on Mars. But not only has the #MarsHelicopter made history with its nearly 50 flights, it's also influencing future exploration on the Red Planet. pic.twitter.com/Qzw5iFNkGE — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) April 4, 2023

However, after its first few flights, NASA found the helicopter far exceeded expectations, and the space agency started using it as an aerial scout for the Perseverance rover as it makes its way around the Jezero Crater on Mars in search of signs of ancient microbial life.

Ingenuity's 50th mission is likely just around the corner

Sunday's mission was Ingenuity's 49th flight since it first landed on Mars. Given the number of missions it has carried out since April 2021, the off-world helicopter will likely perform its 50th mission very soon.