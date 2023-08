NASA is trying to achieve a fully autonomous system in its new rovers, which could prove to be a huge leap in the Space exploration realm.

In a press release, the space agency briefly explained how it will be sending a team of mini-rovers to the Moon to test their teamwork skills without any human guidance. The rovers, each about the size of a suitcase, will land on the lunar surface in 2024 and perform a series of experiments to demonstrate how they can cooperate autonomously. This could pave the way for future missions that use multiple robots to explore new places or assist astronauts.