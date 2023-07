NASA's Mars Perseverance rover has far surpassed its previous record for extracting oxygen from the Red Planet's thin atmosphere.

The rover's Mars Oxygen in Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE) achieved the impressive new milestone earlier this month, according to a Space.com report.

In a new test, NASA was able to double the MOXIE experiment's previous oxygen production level.

NASA's MOXIE instrument breaks its own record

The new milestone could prove to be a crucial step toward eventual human exploration of the Red Planet.

"We got great results," Michael Hecht, MOXIE's principal investigator, told Space.com in an interview. NASA set out to produce 6 grams of oxygen an hour, but they were pleasantly surprised to produce much more than was expected from their latest experiment.